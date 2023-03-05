Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 65.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. William Blair downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,481,427 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,670,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 766,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

