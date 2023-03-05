Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 65.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $13.86.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,481,427 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,670,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 766,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
