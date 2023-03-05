Presearch Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and $143,546.52 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

