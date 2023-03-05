Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PRI opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,644.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.