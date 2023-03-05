Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.05 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Prom has a market cap of $85.05 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00020738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00219964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.70125519 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,145,990.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.