Proton Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,521,888,160 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.