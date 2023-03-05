PVH Corp. (PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 29th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

PVH Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.23 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

