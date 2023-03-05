Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Boosted by Analyst

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $18.25 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

