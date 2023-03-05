Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.93 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

