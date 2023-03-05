Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 243.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $133.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

