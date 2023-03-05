Quantum Price Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.33 and approximately $180,984.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00219726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,424.43 or 1.00058116 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,978.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

