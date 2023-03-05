QUASA Price Up 47.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 88.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $145.19 million and $896.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00039346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00220577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100108 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $947.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

