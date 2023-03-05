Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of QUOT opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,723.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 33.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 451,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 120,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 145.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,767,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

