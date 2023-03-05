Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $90.75.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Get Rating ) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

