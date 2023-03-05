Raymond James Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

