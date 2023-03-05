Raymond James Trims Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Target Price to $65.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Trading Up 6.6 %

Enviva stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Enviva has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Research analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 178.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.