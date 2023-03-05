RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,497 shares of company stock valued at $518,060. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

