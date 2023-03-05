RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. RealReal has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

