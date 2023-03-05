ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $7,243.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00402356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00028315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004509 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017478 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

