Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.69

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.69 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.48). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 49,633 shares traded.

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.76. The company has a market capitalization of £138.99 million, a PE ratio of -691.67 and a beta of 0.20.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.