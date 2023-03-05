Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-1500 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of RGBP stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,466,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,267,207. Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Regen BioPharma
