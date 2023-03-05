Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-1500 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of RGBP stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,466,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,267,207. Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.