Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Renalytix stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 33,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.59. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,694.50% and a negative return on equity of 184.06%. Analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 466,824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

