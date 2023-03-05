Renova Inc. (OTCMKTS:REOVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renova Inc. (OTCMKTS:REOVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 1,708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Renova from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Renova Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.