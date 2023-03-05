REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in REV Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

