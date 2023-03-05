Reviewing Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Reservoir Media 7.99% 2.68% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.97%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.79 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.43 Reservoir Media $122.60 million 3.42 $13.08 million $0.14 46.50

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reservoir Media. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

