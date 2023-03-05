Reviewing Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 1.68 -$287.10 million ($3.60) -1.96 Icosavax $7.80 million 40.75 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -3.66

Icosavax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.5% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.71%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.31%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -116.54% -422.10% -47.03% Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34%

Summary

Icosavax beats Coherus BioSciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

