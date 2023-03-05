Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $73.02 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $73.02 million and $428,054.76 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

