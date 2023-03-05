Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 15.9% in February

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTIW. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

