RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $56.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.15.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 40.9% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $36.79 on Friday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $129.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

