RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $56.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.15.
RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:RNG opened at $36.79 on Friday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $129.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
