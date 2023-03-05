Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $14,948.22 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00220063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

