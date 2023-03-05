Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

