Robert W. Baird Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $96.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of BLDR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

