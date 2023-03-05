Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $528,922. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

