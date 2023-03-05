Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.33.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

