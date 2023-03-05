Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.77.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
