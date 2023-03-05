Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after buying an additional 932,144 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 270,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

