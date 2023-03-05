Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Raised to GBX 345

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.25).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 326.60 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.45. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,628.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

