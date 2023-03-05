Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $226.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.60.

SRPT stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

