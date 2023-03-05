Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price to $71.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,468,975. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

