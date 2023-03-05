RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

