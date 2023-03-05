Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

