Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 13,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.