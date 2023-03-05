Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $92.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OKTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. Analysts expect that Okta will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

