Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after buying an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

