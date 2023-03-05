Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,005 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 22.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $131,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHX opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

