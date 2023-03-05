Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 22.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $131,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

