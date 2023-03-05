Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €53.46 ($56.87) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 12-month high of €62.42 ($66.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.