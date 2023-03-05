Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Update

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 2.9 %

SCU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,800. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 558,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,343.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,533 shares of company stock worth $229,421. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

