Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Stock Position Boosted by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,971 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up approximately 4.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 4.34% of Seabridge Gold worth $41,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.45 million, a P/E ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seabridge Gold Profile

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.