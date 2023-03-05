Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.