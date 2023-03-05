Secret One Day Volume Tops $7,877.03 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Secret has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $7,877.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00203702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00096328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00057526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00054565 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00562651 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,963.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

