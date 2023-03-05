Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SECYF opened at $6.21 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SECYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

See Also

